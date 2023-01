Van and Rachel welcome cardiologist Dr. Joshua Cooper to discuss the injury and recovery of Bills safety Damar Hamlin (26:54) before digging into Skip Bayless’s reaction (1:05:23). Plus, journalist Aaron Rupar returns to break down the humiliation of Kevin McCarthy (1:37:45).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Dr. Joshua Cooper and Aaron Rupar

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

