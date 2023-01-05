The Big Movie Bet of 2023



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna place their bets for what will be the biggest movie of 2023. First, they discuss the terms of the bet, and the metrics they’ll use to define “best” (7:14). After that, they play “Boom, Bust, or Bumped” with some upcoming superhero movies, and talk about some pre-trial dismissals (16:39). Later, they each reveal their top three guesses for the biggest movie of 2023 (38:30), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to be added to the final poll (1:02:31).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What will be the biggest movie of 2023? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll What will be the biggest movie of 2023? Dave: ‘Super Mario Bros’

Joanna: ‘SpiderMan: Across the Spider-Verse’

Neil: ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

