 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Big Movie Bet of 2023

Dave, Neil, and Joanna also play “Boom, Bust, or Bumped” with some upcoming superhero movies, and talk about some pre-trial dismissals

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Sony


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna place their bets for what will be the biggest movie of 2023. First, they discuss the terms of the bet, and the metrics they’ll use to define “best” (7:14). After that, they play “Boom, Bust, or Bumped” with some upcoming superhero movies, and talk about some pre-trial dismissals (16:39). Later, they each reveal their top three guesses for the biggest movie of 2023 (38:30), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to be added to the final poll (1:02:31).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What will be the biggest movie of 2023? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

What will be the biggest movie of 2023?

view results
  • 0%
    Dave: ‘Super Mario Bros’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: ‘SpiderMan: Across the Spider-Verse’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Cassie): ‘Barbie’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

College Football Playoff Final Preview

Austin and Rodger also recap the semifinals of the CFP

By Austin Gayle and Rodger Sherman

Dave Chang’s New Year’s Resolutions

Plus, Dave and Chris swap stories about their holiday celebrations

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Luka Doncic Isn’t Just the MVP Favorite, He’s the Most Improved Player

The Mavericks star has reached a staggering level of greatness this season, taking a big enough leap on both ends to deserve double awards consideration

By Michael Pina

Who Is Damar Hamlin? And How Do We Watch Football After This?

Katherine Fitzgerald joins Nora and Sheil to share their thoughts following the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup

By Nora Princiotti and Sheil Kapadia

Emergency Rafael Devers Pod With Lou Merloni

Brian and Lou break down the third baseman’s new contract with the Boston Red Sox

By Brian Barrett

Tanking Teams, Scoot’s Poster, and Malibu’s Finest Prospect

Plus, the latest Victor Wembanyama update

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann