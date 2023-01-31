‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Episode 11

Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter recap another unhinged episode of Real Housewives of Miami. They start with uncovering some Bravo news about the Season 5 reunion seating chart (1:50), before returning to Nicole and Larsa’s ongoing feud. However, Nicole continues to be a class act when she pulls an unexpected power move at Alexia’s lunch (32:32). Then, things get even more heated when Marysol claims there’s a suggestive DM in question (35:00). Later on, the hosts discuss the difficult on-screen drama between Lisa and Lenny (41:30).
Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
