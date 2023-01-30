 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Peacock’s Promising Start to 2023 Might Not Be a Fluke

Matt and Lucas break down Peacock’s surprising success to start the new year

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss NBC’s typically struggling streaming service, Peacock, and its strong start to 2023. With shows like Yellowstone and movies like Nope, Peacock saw a 40 percent increase in subscribers in Q4 of 2022. Matt and Lucas discuss why Peacock may be long for the streaming world, what Comcast should do with its stake in Hulu, and how long Peacock can lose money before pulling the plug.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

