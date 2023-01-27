 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Pattinson’s Potato Diet, Egg Smuggling, and Tasting Whole Foods Truffles

Plus, this week’s Taste Test: a pair of chocolaty treats from Whole Foods. Later on they share some Personal Food News.

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Pizza Hut breaking the record for largest pizza, question if coffee pods are bad for the environment, and discuss the cake Tom Cruise sends out for the holidays. This week’s Taste Test is a pair of chocolaty treats from Whole Foods and they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

