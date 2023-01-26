 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Not Just the High End. Plus, NBA Notes and Baseball Talk With Steve Perrault.

The guys break down why it’s a good time to invest in Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Brandon Ingram cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by talk investment strategies for lower-end cards (3:42). After that, they go through some NBA notes and discuss why it may be a good time to invest in Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Brandon Ingram cards (12:16). Then, they are joined by Steve Perrault from the ITM Podcast to talk Baseball Hall of Fame, Red Sox prospects, and answer some mailbag questions (18:09).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Steve Perrault
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

