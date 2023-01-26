Not Just the High End. Plus, NBA Notes and Baseball Talk With Steve Perrault.

Mike and Jesse start the pod by talk investment strategies for lower-end cards (3:42). After that, they go through some NBA notes and discuss why it may be a good time to invest in Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Brandon Ingram cards (12:16). Then, they are joined by Steve Perrault from the ITM Podcast to talk Baseball Hall of Fame, Red Sox prospects, and answer some mailbag questions (18:09).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Steve Perrault
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
