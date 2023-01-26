

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss the worst movie twists of all time. They start the pod by talking about twists and spoilers in general (4:22). Then, they give out awards and go through some pretrial dismissals (24:28). Later, they reveal their picks for the worst movie twist (40:19), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to add to the final poll (55:20).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Which movie had the worst twist? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll Which movie had the worst twist? Da7e: ‘Now You See Me’

Joanna: ‘The Happening’

Neil: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Listener (Erin): ‘Remember Me’ vote view results 13% Da7e: ‘Now You See Me’ (5 votes)

18% Joanna: ‘The Happening’ (7 votes)

51% Neil: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (19 votes)

16% Listener (Erin): ‘Remember Me’ (6 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

