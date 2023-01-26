 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Worst Movie Twist

Dave, Neil, and Joanna also talk about twists and spoilers in general

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Summit Entertainment


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss the worst movie twists of all time. They start the pod by talking about twists and spoilers in general (4:22). Then, they give out awards and go through some pretrial dismissals (24:28). Later, they reveal their picks for the worst movie twist (40:19), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to add to the final poll (55:20).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Which movie had the worst twist? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

Which movie had the worst twist?

view results
  • 13%
    Da7e: ‘Now You See Me’
    (5 votes)
  • 18%
    Joanna: ‘The Happening’
    (7 votes)
  • 51%
    Neil: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’
    (19 votes)
  • 16%
    Listener (Erin): ‘Remember Me’
    (6 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

