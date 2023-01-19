 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best Post–‘Game of Thrones’ Career

Dave, Joanna, and Neil discuss which actors had the most success after leaving Westeros

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
HBO’s The Last of Us Los Angeles Premiere Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate which actor has had the best post–Game of Thrones career. They start the pod by discussing one of the candidates in the debate, Pedro Pascal, and two of the shows he stars in: The Last of Us (5:24) and The Mandalorian (23:07). After that, they go through some other actors who just missed the cut for the debate (30:09). Later, they reveal their picks for the actor with the best post–Game of Thrones career (50:06), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to add to the final poll (1:00:42).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Which actor has the best post–Game of Thrones career? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

Which actor has had the best post-’Game of Thrones’ career?

view results
  • 0%
    Da7e: Jason Momoa
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: Pedro Pascal
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: Gwendoline Christie
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Sophia): Hannah Waddingham
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

‘That ’90s Show’ Thrives in Nostalgia, but Novelty Matters, Too

Netflix’s ‘That ’70s’ Show’ spinoff is endearingly familiar. So familiar, in fact, that it could use a little more imagination.

By Miles Surrey

Latest Prospect Rankings and Previewing The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide

KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss recent performances from Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Florida State’s Baba Miller, and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Reaction and the Mando Bingo Card

The Midnight Boys discuss the latest from the ‘Star Wars’ universe

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

WTF Is a Pitch Black Match? Plus, Reacting to Nick Khan’s Ringer Interview.

Ben, Khal, and Brian also recap ‘NXT’ and preview AEW ‘Dynamite’

By Khal Davenport

Stubborn NBA Power Rankings. Plus, Eddie Johnson on the State of the Suns and Moses Malone Stories, and Life Advice With Max Homa.

Ryen and Eddie Johnson discuss the Suns’ injuries and Johnson’s long NBA career

By Ryen Russillo

Gilly Flaherty’s Greatest Hits

Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill take a walk down memory lane with Gilly Flaherty after the announcement of her retirement

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes