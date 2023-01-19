

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate which actor has had the best post–Game of Thrones career. They start the pod by discussing one of the candidates in the debate, Pedro Pascal, and two of the shows he stars in: The Last of Us (5:24) and The Mandalorian (23:07). After that, they go through some other actors who just missed the cut for the debate (30:09). Later, they reveal their picks for the actor with the best post–Game of Thrones career (50:06), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to add to the final poll (1:00:42).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Which actor has the best post–Game of Thrones career? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

