 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Americans Got Everything About Food—Fat, Sugar, and Obesity—‘Entirely Backwards’

Dr. David Ludwig explains why scientists still haven’t arrived at a consensus on obesity, why he thinks the conventional wisdom about calories and fat is wrong, and what he thinks is really going on

By Derek Thompson
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 25, 2022 Photo by James Devaney/GC Images


Today’s episode is about what Americans don’t get about food—and the historical origins of our diet delusions. Our guest is Dr. David Ludwig, an endocrinologist who has researched and written on obesity and diet. He explains why scientists still haven’t arrived at a consensus on obesity, why he thinks the conventional wisdom about calories and fat is wrong, what he thinks is really going on, and why the history of diet advice has been so wrong in the last half century. On Friday, we’ll continue the conversation on diet and obesity with an episode on the next generation of weight-loss medication, which could change the way America thinks about self-image and obesity forever.

If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com. You can find us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@plainenglish_.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: David Ludwig
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

The Sixers May Finally Be Normal, but Can They Be Special?

After a very … active decade, Philly seems to have found a footing as a regular ol’ good team. But to break through in the postseason, it still must prove it has built the right team around Joel Embiid.

By Zach Kram

‘Alive’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Craig Horlbeck

Bill, Chris, and Craig bundle up and head to the highest altitudes of the Andes Mountains to rewatch the harrowing biographical survival drama

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Tom Brady’s Football Season Is Over; Speculation Season Is Just Getting Started

Tom Brady’s unretirement season was a bust in Tampa. Now, the 45-year-old GOAT has options: Retire (again), head to the broadcast booth, or start over with another NFL team?

By Nora Princiotti

Eagles Set to Face the Giants in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs

Sheil, Ben, and Cliff discuss the Eagles’ path to victory against the Giants

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Pricing Review after Wild-Card Weekend, and the LeBron James Rookie Card Lawsuit

Plus, chatting with Blake Ulrich from the MINT Collective

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Wild-Card Weekend Winners and Losers

The Dannys talk Daniel Jones’s big day, Josh Allen’s close call, and more

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly