Tyrese Maxey Is New Balance’s Newest NBA Athlete

Big Wos also covers the Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” and some Taj Gibson, Ja Morant, and Darius Bazley off-court fits

By Wosny Lambre

Big Wos discusses the reports of a new Union x Air Jordan 1, Tyrese Maxey signing on as a New Balance athlete, and the Air Jordan 12 “Cherry,” which is rumored to be released around the holidays. Wos also breaks down some off-court fits from Taj Gibson, Ja Morant, and Darius Bazley.

