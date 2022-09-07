 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt on Calling Games, Selling Cars, and Learning Via ‘Tecmo Bowl’

Kevin also details his hiatus from broadcasting and the transition back into announcing

By Bryan Curtis
Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage


Bryan is joined by Fox sportscaster Kevin Burkhardt to talk through his career, from announcing high school games to working at daytime stations, to eventually working for WCBS and WFAN. They discuss Burkhardt’s hiatus from broadcasting and the transition back into announcing, covering a variety of sports, and later weigh in on his new role as lead NFL play-by-play announcer at Fox.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Kevin Burkhardt
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Biggest Patriots Season Opener in the Belichick Era

Plus, talking Red Sox baseball, and John Jastremski on Tua vs. Mac

By Brian Barrett and John Jastremski

Looking at the Mitchell Trade From the Cavs’ and Jazz’s Perspectives

Plus, ‘2K’ ratings and Wembanyama coming soon to the U.S.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Best NFL Sleeper Candidates With Kevin Clark and Raheem Palmer, Plus Heidi Gardner on the Chiefs and SNL

Bill and Co. also talk playoff odds, their favorite Week 1 bets, and the best futures bets to make ahead of the season

By Bill Simmons, Kevin Clark, and 1 more

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal talk book spoilers and speculate on what’s to come in the rest of the series

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere, SpitGate, and Book News

Juliet and Amanda are back to discuss whether Harry Styles really did spit on Chris Pine

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Terrible Tennis, Awkward Mornings, and a Black-Boxed Leap of Faith

Juliet and Callie break down the Fantasy Suite dates

By Juliet Litman