Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt on Calling Games, Selling Cars, and Learning Via ‘Tecmo Bowl’

Bryan is joined by Fox sportscaster Kevin Burkhardt to talk through his career, from announcing high school games to working at daytime stations, to eventually working for WCBS and WFAN. They discuss Burkhardt’s hiatus from broadcasting and the transition back into announcing, covering a variety of sports, and later weigh in on his new role as lead NFL play-by-play announcer at Fox.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Kevin Burkhardt
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS