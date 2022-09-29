The Ringer’s Ben Solak explains how the Jacksonville Jaguars went from the bottom of the AFC South last season, to the top of the division this year. Plus, a look at Brandon Staley’s questionable decision to play Justin Herbert late into a blowout, and John Shipley from Jaguar Report joins the show to discuss the differences between Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson.
The Jaguars Are Finally Good and You Should Not Be Surprised
