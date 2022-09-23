Ed Reed on Advice for Lamar’s Contract, Tom Brady’s Tricks, and Hiring Black Coaches. Plus, Chip Patterson on CFB Gambling and Predictions.

Kevin is joined by NFL legend Ed Reed to discuss some of the in-game adjustments Tom Brady made against the Ravens, give advice to Lamar Jackson for his contract negotiations, and break down how the college and pro levels can start to see more Black coaches (0:35). Later in the show, CBS’s Chip Patterson comes on to dive into all the biggest story lines heading into this weekend in college football (23:47).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Ed Reed, Chip Patterson
Producer: Richie Bozek
Additional Production: Ronak Nair
