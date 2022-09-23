 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ime Udoka’s Troubles and Adam Levine’s Peak White Mess

Van and Rachel the Ime Udoka scandal, Robert Sarver, and more

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van and Rachel discuss the pending suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for having a relationship with a woman on staff (17:11), and NBA and WNBA team owner Robert Server selling his teams (37:46). Plus, a Black Memphis woman sues police for failing to investigate her rape after the suspect has been charged with the murder of a White woman (45:25), and Adam Levine’s infidelity gets the social media treatment (56:48).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

Why Has the Bengals Offense Collapsed?

It’s not just Joe Burrow taking too many sacks. It’s a complete disconnect between Cincinnati’s rushing and passing games.

By Ben Solak

‘She-Hulk’ Is the Master of Marvel Deep Cuts

No MCU movie or series features more obscure Easter eggs than ‘She-Hulk,’ a testament to its comics-loving creators

By Daniel Chin

The Chicago Sports Landscape Does Not Look Pretty Right Now

Plus, Jason Alexander of the Houston Chronicle joins the show to discusses the Houston Texans’ Week 3 matchup for the Bears as Lovie Smith makes his return to Chicago

By Jason Goff

Celtics Replace Ime Udoka, Plus Steven Ruiz on the Pats Making Mac Worse

Brian also shares his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and looks ahead to Sunday’s Patriots recap episode with former running back James White

By Brian Barrett and Steven Ruiz

Judge Stays at 60 but Yanks Walk It Off, Challenging the Mets, Seeing Positives from the Jets, Plus Your Picks for Football Friday!

Plus, fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to help set your Week 3 lineup, explains why Tua Tagovailoa can be a QB1, and gives his biggest fantasy disappointment

By John Jastremski

Bask in the Splendor of Middle-earth

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ series has excelled through its intricate world-building, establishing a new imagining of Middle-earth that feels just as expansive and lived-in as Peter Jackson’s film trilogy

By Miles Surrey