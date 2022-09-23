Ime Udoka’s Troubles and Adam Levine’s Peak White Mess

Van and Rachel discuss the pending suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for having a relationship with a woman on staff (17:11), and NBA and WNBA team owner Robert Server selling his teams (37:46). Plus, a Black Memphis woman sues police for failing to investigate her rape after the suspect has been charged with the murder of a White woman (45:25), and Adam Levine’s infidelity gets the social media treatment (56:48).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
