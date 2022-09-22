 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Discussion and Thoughts

In this week’s poll, Dave Neil, and Joanna ask: What is the worst job in Westeros? And, after making their choices, they give out some other awards.

By Dave Gonzales, Neil Miller, and Joanna Robinson
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 5, “We Light the Way.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode (3:33). Then, they answer some listener questions about the show and this episode (12:51). Later, they talk about this week’s poll: What is the worst job in Westeros? (36:33) After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (48:47), they head into The Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail (1:00:16).

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll! What is the worst job in Westeros? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Poll

What is the worst job in Westeros?

view results
  • 0%
    Neil: Red Keep rat-catcher
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dave: Maggot wrangler
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: Dragon poop cleaner
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    The People’s Choice: Maester-in-training bedpan nurse
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

