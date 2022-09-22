‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Discussion and Thoughts



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 5, “We Light the Way.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode (3:33). Then, they answer some listener questions about the show and this episode (12:51). Later, they talk about this week’s poll: What is the worst job in Westeros? (36:33) After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (48:47), they head into The Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail (1:00:16).

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll! What is the worst job in Westeros? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Poll What is the worst job in Westeros? Neil: Red Keep rat-catcher

Dave: Maggot wrangler

Joanna: Dragon poop cleaner

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

