Scott Van Pelt on Brady’s and Rodgers’s Legacies, Tua Fandom, and His Relationship With Tiger Woods

Plus, talking LeBron’s legacy and how each star’s path relates to his broadcast career

By Kevin Clark

Scott Van Pelt joins Kevin to discuss his 20-plus-year relationship with Tiger Woods, the polarizing fandom of Tua Tagovailoa, and how he views the longtime legacies of current athletes like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and LeBron James as it relates to his broadcast career. SVP’s new puppy Redd also produces one of the greatest moments in Slow News Day history.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Scott Van Pelt
Producers: Richie Bozek, Ronak Nair
Additional Production Supervision: Cory McConnell, Conor Nevins

