Discussing Slavery and Presentism, Plus Breaking Down the SAFE-T Act With Sen. Robert Peters

Van and Rachel discuss Bill Maher’s recent comments about slavery and his criticism of “presentism” (14:11), before reacting to the social media conversations around The Woman King (47:42). Plus, Charlamagne tha God has a questionable take on the shipping of migrants (1:01:38), then Sen. Robert Peters joins the show to help break down Illinois’s SAFE-T Act (1:11:05).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Sen. Robert Peters
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
