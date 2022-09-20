 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Discussing Slavery and Presentism, Plus Breaking Down the SAFE-T Act With Sen. Robert Peters

Van and Rachel discuss Bill Maher’s recent comments about slavery and his criticism of “presentism,” before reacting to the social media conversations around ‘The Woman King’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Ringer illustration


Van and Rachel discuss Bill Maher’s recent comments about slavery and his criticism of “presentism” (14:11), before reacting to the social media conversations around The Woman King (47:42). Plus, Charlamagne tha God has a questionable take on the shipping of migrants (1:01:38), then Sen. Robert Peters joins the show to help break down Illinois’s SAFE-T Act (1:11:05).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Sen. Robert Peters
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

Top Flight: How Bobby Lashley and Gunther Help WWE’s Mid-Card Soar

In a way, Roman Reigns’s lighter schedule has created a lane for the current United States and Intercontinental champions to occupy (and flourish in)

By Nick Bond

Eagles-Vikings Postgame Reaction: The Darius Slay Game

Sheil and Ben discuss whether it’s time to consider the Eagles Super Bowl contenders and whether Hurts finally reached the level of play that fans have been clamoring for

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

The ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Leak Is Enormous News That May Not Matter

A massive leak of footage from the next big Rockstar Games release recently shook the video game industry. What does it mean for ‘GTA,’ fans of the franchise, and the way games get made?

By Ben Lindbergh

Socks

Sean Fennessey shares a strong opinion about socks

By Sean Fennessey, Craig Horlbeck, and 2 more

Apples

Chris shares his favorite recipes using one of the world’s most common fruits

By Chris Ying

2007 Song Draft

Charles Holmes teams up with ‘Dissect’ host Cole Cuchna and producer Justin Sayles to draft the songs you probably had on your iPod in 2007

By Charles Holmes, Justin Sayles, and 1 more