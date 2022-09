Charles Holmes teams up with Dissect host Cole Cuchna and producer Justin Sayles to draft the songs you probably had on your iPod in 2007. With categories like indie sleaze/dance, hip-hop, and pop, the three duke it out to see who can draft the ultimate song list.

Host: Charles Holmes

Guests: Cole Cuchna, Justin Sayles

Producer: Justin Sayles, Devon Renaldo

Production Assistance: Jade Whaley

