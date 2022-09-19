 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gabe Debenedetti on ‘The Long Alliance’

Plus, reacting to Amazon’s new ‘Thursday Night Football’ broadcast

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Bryan and David look back at Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, President Biden on 60 Minutes, and more (02:00). Later, the guys sit down with New York Magazine’s Gabe Debenedetti to discuss his book The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama, the relationship between Biden and Obama, and media coverage of Biden’s presidency in comparison to the previous two (23:00).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Gabe Debenedetti
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

