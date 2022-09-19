Gabe Debenedetti on ‘The Long Alliance’



Bryan and David look back at Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, President Biden on 60 Minutes, and more (02:00). Later, the guys sit down with New York Magazine’s Gabe Debenedetti to discuss his book The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama, the relationship between Biden and Obama, and media coverage of Biden’s presidency in comparison to the previous two (23:00).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Guest: Gabe Debenedetti

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS