Trends That Can Win Bets in Week 2

Austin and Warren discuss why backing short underdogs is a good idea before diving deep into the advanced metrics and sharing their thoughts on Chargers-Chiefs, Bucs-Saints, and Dolphins-Ravens

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Austin and Warren begin the show by discussing which trends can help win bets in Week 2, including why backing short underdogs is a good idea (1:00). Then, they dive deep into the advanced metrics and share their thoughts on Chargers-Chiefs (15:00), Bucs-Saints (28:00), and Dolphins-Ravens (40:00). Finally, they close the show with some quick takes on Monday night’s showdown between the Vikings and Eagles (54:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti

