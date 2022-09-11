 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonathan Tjarks, 1987-2022

The Ringer has lost a beloved member of its community

By The Ringer Staff
Courtesy the Tjarks family

The Ringer’s beloved friend and colleague Jonathan Tjarks passed away on Saturday night. Jon is survived by his wife, Melissa, and his son, Jackson. He was one of the first people hired at The Ringer when we began the company, and was one of our most steadfast voices over the years. His loss is incalculable, and our thoughts are with Jon’s family during this time.

If you want to help, we’ll direct you to this GoFundMe page, which directly assists the Tjarks family. We would also like to reshare Jon’s astonishing piece from March, in which he wrote with such clarity, humor, and wisdom about his cancer diagnosis, his family, and his future. Our futures are dimmer without him. Please keep his family in your thoughts.

