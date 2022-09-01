‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Discussion and Thoughts



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 2, “The Rogue Prince.” They start by giving out some awards for the episode, and react to the news that Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down as showrunner for Season 2 (7:26). Then, they answer some listener questions about what happened in the episode (21:26). Later, inspired by Mysaria’s performance in this episode, they ask the question: Which performer has delivered the worst accent in Westeros? (47:02) After making their choices for the poll, they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full book-spoiling detail (55:38).

Be sure to vote on this week’s poll! Which performer has delivered the worst accent in Westeros? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Poll Which performer has delivered the worst accent in Westeros? Da7e: Aidan Gillen (Littlefinger)

Joanna: Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

Neil: Kit Harington (Jon Snow)

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

