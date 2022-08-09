Aldis Hodge Talks ‘City on a Hill,’ ‘Black Adam,’ and More, Plus the Cale Gundy Story and the Latest on Alex Jones

Van and Rachel are joined by actor Aldis Hodge to discuss latest season of City on a Hill, the importance of being a Black man cast as Carter Hall in the upcoming DC film Black Adam, and much more. Van and Rachel also react to the resignation of Oklahoma football assistant coach Cale Gundy, the latest in the Alex Jones trials, and debate a love story published in The New York Times.
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Aldis Hodge
Producer: Richie Bozek
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher