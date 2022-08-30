What to Do With NFL Cards. Plus: Mbappé’s New Autograph Deal, Record Mantle Sale, and Mailbag.

Mike and Jesse start this hodgepodge episode by discussing Kylian Mbappé’s new autograph deal with Panini (4:00). Then, they run through the best time to sell NFL cards now that the season is fast approaching (9:00) and share their thoughts on the record-breaking sale of a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card (24:00). Finally, they quickly go over the upcoming releases this week (39:00) and close the show with a mailbag (42:00).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts