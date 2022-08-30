 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What to Do With NFL Cards. Plus: Mbappé’s New Autograph Deal, Record Mantle Sale, and Mailbag.

Mike and Jesse discuss Kylian Mbappé’s new autograph deal with Panini, run through the best time to sell NFL cards now that the season is fast approaching, and share their thoughts on the record-breaking sale of a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Paris Saint-Germain v AS Monaco - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start this hodgepodge episode by discussing Kylian Mbappé’s new autograph deal with Panini (4:00). Then, they run through the best time to sell NFL cards now that the season is fast approaching (9:00) and share their thoughts on the record-breaking sale of a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card (24:00). Finally, they quickly go over the upcoming releases this week (39:00) and close the show with a mailbag (42:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

