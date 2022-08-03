 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best TV Series Adapted from a Comic Book

The crew discusses the best superheroes on the small screen

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the best TV series adapted from a comic book. But first, they discuss the results of last week’s poll and talk about the shows that inspired this debate (1:34). Then, they begin the debate by revealing their choices for the best TV series adapted from a comic book (24:33). Later, they hear some listener submissions before choosing one to be added to this week’s poll (49:08).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best TV series adapted from a comic book? You can vote for the winner in the poll below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

What is the best TV series adapted from a comic book?

  • 21%
    Da7e: ‘WandaVision’
    (3 votes)
  • 14%
    Neil: ‘Daredevil’
    (2 votes)
  • 7%
    Joanna: ‘X-Men’
    (1 vote)
  • 57%
    Listener (Joanna): ‘Watchmen’
    (8 votes)
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

