

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the best TV series adapted from a comic book. But first, they discuss the results of last week’s poll and talk about the shows that inspired this debate (1:34). Then, they begin the debate by revealing their choices for the best TV series adapted from a comic book (24:33). Later, they hear some listener submissions before choosing one to be added to this week’s poll (49:08).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best TV series adapted from a comic book? You can vote for the winner in the poll below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll What is the best TV series adapted from a comic book? Da7e: ‘WandaVision’

Neil: ‘Daredevil’

Joanna: ‘X-Men’

Listener (Joanna): ‘Watchmen’ vote view results 21% Da7e: ‘WandaVision’ (3 votes)

14% Neil: ‘Daredevil’ (2 votes)

7% Joanna: ‘X-Men’ (1 vote)

57% Listener (Joanna): ‘Watchmen’ (8 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now



Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

