‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Premiere Reactions

Join Steve and Jomi as they tap in to the budding relationship of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in the three episode premiere of ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 on HBO Max

By Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
HBO Max


Join Steve and Jomi as they tap in to the budding relationship of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in the three episode premiere of ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 on HBO Max. The guys look back at what made the show so special in its first two seasons (04:00); flash forward to some of their favorite moments of Season 3 thus far (12:00); then things come to a close as they make some predictions for what’s to come (34:00).

Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Isaiah Blakely

