‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Premiere Reactions



Join Steve and Jomi as they tap in to the budding relationship of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in the three episode premiere of ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 on HBO Max. The guys look back at what made the show so special in its first two seasons (04:00); flash forward to some of their favorite moments of Season 3 thus far (12:00); then things come to a close as they make some predictions for what’s to come (34:00).

Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Isaiah Blakely

