QB Card Pricing and Mailbag. Plus: Mark Feinsand on Tatis Suspension and Prospects



Mike and Jesse begin this week’s show by comparing pricing for NFL quarterbacks and seeing if their pricing corresponds to on-field performance or hype (4:00). Then they go over this week’s new releases (20:00) before welcoming in MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand to discuss Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension (24:00), how PED use has affected card value in the past (32:00), and his thought process on holding or selling prospects (35:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (50:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Mark Feinsand

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts