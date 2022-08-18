Filed under: Off the Pike The Ringer Podcast Network Sports Introducing “Off the Pike With Brian Barrett” Brian Barrett will discuss all things Boston sports on The Ringer’s new show By Brian Barrett Aug 18, 2022, 11:23am EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Introducing “Off the Pike With Brian Barrett” Flipboard Email Ringer illustration Brian Barrett hosts a new show from The Ringer and Spotify dedicated to all things Boston sports. Subscribe: Spotify Sign up for the The Ringer Newsletter Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again. By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice. You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Subscribe The Latest When the Creator of ‘Candid Camera’ Pushed Cringe to X-Rated Extremes 1970’s ‘What Do You Say to a Naked Lady?’ is a time capsule and a precursor to masters like Nathan Fielder and Sacha Baron Cohen—but it also proves that even cringe comedy has boundaries By Keith Phipps ‘She-Hulk’ Series Premiere Reactions | Mint Edition Steve and Jomi share their thoughts on the battle of Hulk philosophies between Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner, MCU connections, and best bits By Steve Ahlman and Jomi Adeniran How Defenses Will Perform in 2022 Sheil and Lindsay go through the league and debate which defense will lead the NFL and which ones can also take a leap in 2022 By Sheil Kapadia and Lindsay Jones The Best Episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘The Rains of Castamere’? ‘The Winds of Winter’? Vote for the best from Westeros. By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more Will Chelsea Have to Make a Decision on Chilwell? Plus World Cups, Manager ‘Royal Rumbles,’ and More. They answer questions on Ben Chilwell’s place at Chelsea following the arrival of Marc Cucurella, Elon Musk pretending to buy Manchester United, and a karmic Premier League By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn Cheese Foam, Carb Combos, and a Perfect Restaurant Moment | #AskDave After Dark Dave and Chris embark on a late-night Q&A to discuss extra dense oat milk, Shake ‘N Bake chicken, and irrational food aversions By Dave Chang and Chris Ying