 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Introducing “Off the Pike With Brian Barrett”

Brian Barrett will discuss all things Boston sports on The Ringer’s new show

By Brian Barrett
Ringer illustration


Brian Barrett hosts a new show from The Ringer and Spotify dedicated to all things Boston sports.

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

When the Creator of ‘Candid Camera’ Pushed Cringe to X-Rated Extremes

1970’s ‘What Do You Say to a Naked Lady?’ is a time capsule and a precursor to masters like Nathan Fielder and Sacha Baron Cohen—but it also proves that even cringe comedy has boundaries

By Keith Phipps

‘She-Hulk’ Series Premiere Reactions | Mint Edition

Steve and Jomi share their thoughts on the battle of Hulk philosophies between Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner, MCU connections, and best bits

By Steve Ahlman and Jomi Adeniran

How Defenses Will Perform in 2022

Sheil and Lindsay go through the league and debate which defense will lead the NFL and which ones can also take a leap in 2022

By Sheil Kapadia and Lindsay Jones

The Best Episode of ‘Game of Thrones’

‘The Rains of Castamere’? ‘The Winds of Winter’? Vote for the best from Westeros.

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Will Chelsea Have to Make a Decision on Chilwell? Plus World Cups, Manager ‘Royal Rumbles,’ and More.

They answer questions on Ben Chilwell’s place at Chelsea following the arrival of Marc Cucurella, Elon Musk pretending to buy Manchester United, and a karmic Premier League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Cheese Foam, Carb Combos, and a Perfect Restaurant Moment | #AskDave After Dark

Dave and Chris embark on a late-night Q&A to discuss extra dense oat milk, Shake ‘N Bake chicken, and irrational food aversions

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying