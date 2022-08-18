

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the best episode of Game of Thrones. But first, they talk about what they are expecting from House of the Dragon (5:09). Then, they discuss some of the Game of Thrones episodes that just missed the cut for the debate (22:30). They begin the debate by making their pitch for the best episode of Game of Thrones and hearing a clip from each choice (28:34). Finally, they hear some listener submissions before choosing one to be added to this week’s poll (50:14).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best episode of Game of Thrones? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

