The Best Episode of ‘Game of Thrones’

‘The Rains of Castamere’? ‘The Winds of Winter’? Vote for the best from Westeros.

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the best episode of Game of Thrones. But first, they talk about what they are expecting from House of the Dragon (5:09). Then, they discuss some of the Game of Thrones episodes that just missed the cut for the debate (22:30). They begin the debate by making their pitch for the best episode of Game of Thrones and hearing a clip from each choice (28:34). Finally, they hear some listener submissions before choosing one to be added to this week’s poll (50:14).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best episode of Game of Thrones? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

What is the best episode of ‘Game of Thrones’?

    Dave: "The Winds of Winter" (Season 6, Episode 10)
    Neil: "The Rains of Castamere" (Season 3, Episode 9)
    Joanna: "Hardhome" (Season 5, Episode 8)
    Listener (Jeremiah): "Kissed By Fire" (Season 3, Episode 5)
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

