‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 12, ‘Atlanta’ Episode 11, and ‘Southern Charm’ Episode 6

Rachel and Jodi kick off the show with a chat about this week’s Bravo news (00:45), before moving on to chat about Episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Amelia Wedemeyer (19:43). Then, Rachel is joined by Chelsea Stark-Jones to talk Episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (43:15), before talking about the latest Southern Charm episode with Juliet Litman (01:03:16).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker, Amelia Wedemeyer, Chelsea Stark-Jones and Juliet Litman
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
