 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 12, ‘Atlanta’ Episode 11, and ‘Southern Charm’ Episode 6

Rachel and guests of the show discuss new episodes of ‘Southern Charm’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘Atlanta’

By Rachel Lindsay
Bravo


Rachel and Jodi kick off the show with a chat about this week’s Bravo news (00:45), before moving on to chat about Episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Amelia Wedemeyer (19:43). Then, Rachel is joined by Chelsea Stark-Jones to talk Episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (43:15), before talking about the latest Southern Charm episode with Juliet Litman (01:03:16).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker, Amelia Wedemeyer, Chelsea Stark-Jones and Juliet Litman
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

‘Renaissance’ Is the Comeback Beyoncé Needed

Charles taps Ringer senior editor Khal Davenport to discuss samples, the state of Beyoncé, and best-worst songs from ‘Renaissance’

By Charles Holmes and Khal Davenport

The Miz Says He Is Going to Give the Fans a Moment at ‘SummerSlam’

The Miz joins Evan and Flobo to discuss his matchup with Logan Paul

By Evan Mack

Triple H Takes Over Creative, Plus ‘SummerSlam’ Predictions With Stat Guy Greg

Dave and Kaz are joined by ‘Cheap Heat’ co-host Stat Guy Greg for this special ‘SummerSlam’ preview

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

UFC 277 Preview: Peña Cuts it Close, Now Can She Silence the Doubters? Plus, a Must-See Flyweight Fight and the Death of F*ck Friends

3PAC discuss whether Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2 is the biggest fight in the history of women’s MMA

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Solving the Mystery Around the Patriots Offense

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz discuss who they think is going to call plays and what that could look like

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

The Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Exit Survey

Our instant reactions to the Queen’s latest, a sleek dance-pop master class that will be dominating clubs near you all summer

By The Ringer Staff