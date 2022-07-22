Tamra Judge Returns, Plus Jamie Lee Curtis Pops Up!

Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker and Callie Curry to discuss the Bravo news of the week, as well as Tamara Judge’s return to The Real Housewives of OC (03:20). Then, Rachel and Callie discuss The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Episode 7 (23:00). Later, Rachel and Jodi discuss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Episode 11, in which Jamie Lee Curtis makes an appearance (1:03:38).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Callie Curry
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Devon Renaldo, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts