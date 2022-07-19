Ahead of the French Grand Prix, Formula One star Pierre Gasly joins Kevin Clark to preview the race weekend, share how he ended up at dinner with Michael Jordan, give his opinions on the F1 calendar changes, and more.
Filed under:
F1 Driver Pierre Gasly’s Dinner With Michael Jordan, Plus What He’d Change About F1
Kevin Clark is joined by Formula 1 star Pierre Gasly ahead of the French Grand Prix
Share this story
The Latest
Amber Rose In-studio, and the Sesame Place Situation
Van and Rachel discuss the Sesame Place backlash following a video of a character ignoring Black children. Then, they welcome model, author, and musician Amber Rose to discuss the arc of her career.
John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ at 40, With John Carpenter!
Sean and Chris Ryan break down everything they love about the movie before Carpenter joins the show to discuss how he made the film and why it resonates to this day
A Wall Street Shark—Marco Masotti Chats With Jim Hamilton
Marco talks about his investment in the Sharks and gives his thoughts on what teams, unions, administrators, and players need to do to help the game evolve and compete on a global scale
Remaining Thoughts on The Open Championship With Megan Schuster and Erik Anders Lang
Plus, previewing Minnesota’s 3M Open
Lizzo’s New Album, ‘Special,’ Is a Pleasant Mess of Contradictions
It’s easygoing pop with a conscientious gloss, which more or less works for a performer as powerful as Lizzo
The Greatest Song of the Summer (2000s Edition)
Charles, Kate, and Justin count down their top five best songs of the summer from 2000 to 2009