Finding the Ja’Marr Chase of 2022

The guys discuss wide receivers who could break out this year

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


The overwhelming majority of elite fantasy receivers come from real-life playoff teams, or teams that are at least in the playoff hunt. So, a good way to find a breakout WR is to try and figure out which team could make a surprise playoff run. Ja’Marr Chase was going in the sixth round of fantasy drafts last year, and after a surprising run by the Bengals he ended the year as a top-4 player at the position. We map out our playoff picture, and come back around to figure out—based on our playoff feelings—which players we think are a good fantasy value.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

