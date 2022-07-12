Finding the Ja’Marr Chase of 2022



The overwhelming majority of elite fantasy receivers come from real-life playoff teams, or teams that are at least in the playoff hunt. So, a good way to find a breakout WR is to try and figure out which team could make a surprise playoff run. Ja’Marr Chase was going in the sixth round of fantasy drafts last year, and after a surprising run by the Bengals he ended the year as a top-4 player at the position. We map out our playoff picture, and come back around to figure out—based on our playoff feelings—which players we think are a good fantasy value.

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts