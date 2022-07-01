R. Kelly Sentenced and Inflation Talk With Marc Goldwein

Van and Rachel react to R. Kelly’s 30-year sentence and the “normalization” of his crimes (17:02), plus Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially sworn in (24:26) to the Supreme Court. They are then joined by Marc Goldwein, senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, to break down the current state of the U.S. economy (41:07).
Host: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Marc Goldwein
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.
