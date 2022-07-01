 clock menu more-arrow no yes

R. Kelly Sentenced and Inflation Talk With Marc Goldwein

Plus, Van and Rachel talk about Ketanji Brown Jackson officially being sworn in

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Getty Images


Van and Rachel react to R. Kelly’s 30-year sentence and the “normalization” of his crimes (17:02), plus Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially sworn in (24:26) to the Supreme Court. They are then joined by Marc Goldwein, senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, to break down the current state of the U.S. economy (41:07).

Host: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Marc Goldwein
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

