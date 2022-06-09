 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Release Week News, New College Athlete Cards, and Mailbag

Plus, Mike and Jesse briefly discuss the NBA Finals before turning their attention to baseball and discussing current card pricing

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse begin the show with a brief conversation about the NBA Finals (3:00) before turning their attention to baseball and discussing current card pricing (17:00). Then, they review the week’s upcoming releases (21:00) and share their thoughts on Topps’ and Fanatics’ deals to create trading cards of college athletes (29:00). Finally, they recap their trip to Bleecker Trading (33:00) and answer mailbag questions (49:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

