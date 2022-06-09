Release Week News, New College Athlete Cards, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse begin the show with a brief conversation about the NBA Finals (3:00) before turning their attention to baseball and discussing current card pricing (17:00). Then, they review the week’s upcoming releases (21:00) and share their thoughts on Topps’ and Fanatics’ deals to create trading cards of college athletes (29:00). Finally, they recap their trip to Bleecker Trading (33:00) and answer mailbag questions (49:00).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts