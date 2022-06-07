Curiosity Corner: America’s Gun Dilemma and the Future of Corporate Politics

Welcome to Curiosity Corner! In our first all-mailbag episode, Derek answers a Republican’s question about gun control, explains how American companies became so political, revisits a controversial Amber Heard episode, and explains how the podcast comes together. Finally, in response to a couple that requested a wedding-day video, Derek veers out of the news lane and offers some relationship advice. If you’d like your questions answered on this show, send your first name and city or state to PlainEnglish@Spotify.com
Host: Derek Thompson
Producer: Devon Manze
