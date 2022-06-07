 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Curiosity Corner: America’s Gun Dilemma and the Future of Corporate Politics

Plus, relationship advice and revisiting a controversial Amber Heard episode

By Derek Thompson
Demonstrators Protest During NRA Annual Convention


Welcome to Curiosity Corner! In our first all-mailbag episode, Derek answers a Republican’s question about gun control, explains how American companies became so political, revisits a controversial Amber Heard episode, and explains how the podcast comes together. Finally, in response to a couple that requested a wedding-day video, Derek veers out of the news lane and offers some relationship advice. If you’d like your questions answered on this show, send your first name and city or state to PlainEnglish@Spotify.com

Host: Derek Thompson
Producer: Devon Manze



