Who Is the Greatest Franchise All-Star?

Inspired by ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Morbius,’ and ‘The Boys,’ Dave, Joanna, and Neil plead their cases for who they think is the greatest franchise all-star. Now it’s up to you to decide.

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate which actor or actress deserves the title of greatest franchise all-star. They discuss some of the inspiration for this debate, Top Gun: Maverick, the rerelease of Morbius, and the return of The Boys. (2:55) Then each host pleads their case for who they think is the greatest franchise all-star (25:37), and they decide which listener submission pick makes the final poll (44:09).

Poll

Who is the greatest franchise all-star?

  • 0%
    Dave: Idris Elba
    (0 votes)
  • 86%
    Neil: Harrison Ford
    (65 votes)
  • 12%
    Joanna: Zoe Saldana
    (9 votes)
  • 1%
    Listener (John): Cate Blanchett
    (1 vote)
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

