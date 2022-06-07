

This week Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate which actor or actress deserves the title of greatest franchise all-star. They discuss some of the inspiration for this debate, Top Gun: Maverick, the rerelease of Morbius, and the return of The Boys. (2:55) Then each host pleads their case for who they think is the greatest franchise all-star (25:37), and they decide which listener submission pick makes the final poll (44:09).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is the greatest franchise all-star? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll Who is the greatest franchise all-star? Dave: Idris Elba

Neil: Harrison Ford

Joanna: Zoe Saldana

Listener (John): Cate Blanchett

Neil: Harrison Ford

Joanna: Zoe Saldana

75 votes total

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

