The Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Van and Rachel react to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and discuss how people will be immediately affected (13:42), talk about the political and actionable plan going forward (23:26), and compare the Democratic Party to fake Jordans (40:59). Plus, constitutional law professor Caroline Mala Corbin joins to help make some sense of the landmark decision (43:39).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Caroline Mala Corbin
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.
