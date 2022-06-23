Ranking Draft Value at QB, RB, WR, and TE

We take a look at the QB, RB, WR, and TE positions and debate how we feel about each as we head into fantasy football draft season. We look at the scarcity, depth, and potential value of each group to help understand where and when to select someone during your draft.
(1:30) — QB
(8:44) — RB
(22:26) — WR
(29:33) — TE
Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide!
Email us: ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts