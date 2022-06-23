 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ranking Draft Value at QB, RB, WR, and TE

Danny, Danny, and Craig discuss the scarcity, depth, and potential value of each group heading into fantasy draft season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


We take a look at the QB, RB, WR, and TE positions and debate how we feel about each as we head into fantasy football draft season. We look at the scarcity, depth, and potential value of each group to help understand where and when to select someone during your draft.

(1:30) — QB
(8:44) — RB
(22:26) — WR
(29:33) — TE

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide!

Email us: ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

