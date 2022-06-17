‘Dubai’ Episode 3, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 6 and an Interview With Carlos King!

To kick off this week’s Morally Corrupt and spill Housewives tea, Rachel is joined by legendary Bravo producer Carlos King (1:40). Then, Rachel teams up with Juliet Litman to recap Episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Dubai (30:54), before welcoming on Jodi Walker and Amelia Wedemeyer to break down this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (51:55).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Amelia Wedemeyer, Jodi Walker, and Sanya Richards-Ross
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify