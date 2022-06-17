 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Dubai’ Episode 3, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 6 and an Interview With Carlos King!

The legendary producer talks shop with Rachel Lindsay

By Rachel Lindsay, Juliet Litman, Jodi Walker, and Amelia Wedemeyer
To kick off this week’s Morally Corrupt and spill Housewives tea, Rachel is joined by legendary Bravo producer Carlos King (1:40). Then, Rachel teams up with Juliet Litman to recap Episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Dubai (30:54), before welcoming on Jodi Walker and Amelia Wedemeyer to break down this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (51:55).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Amelia Wedemeyer, Jodi Walker, and Sanya Richards-Ross
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

