What Is the Best Pixar Movie?

In the lead-up to the release of ‘Lightyear,’ Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate the best Pixar movies of all time

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Inspired by the release of Lightyear and Pixar Week on TheRinger.com, Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate to decide the best Pixar movie. But first, they need to go over the results of last week’s poll (1:40). Then, they discuss their favorite Pixar shorts (8:01), before arguing their choices for the best Pixar movie (16:28), and hearing some listener submissions (35:29).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best Pixar movie? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

What is the best Pixar movie?

    Da7e: ‘Wall-E’
    Neil: ‘Up’
    Joanna: ‘Finding Nemo’
    Listener (Jeff): ‘Ratatouille’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

