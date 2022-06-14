 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Garcelle Beauvais on Persevering in Hollywood, Plus Revisiting the Isimemen Etute Case With Jarrett Hill

Van and Rachel also react to Matt James revealing his frustrations surrounding his ‘Bachelor’ experience

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards - Arrivals Photo by David Livingston/WireImage


Van and Rachel react to Matt James revealing his frustrations surrounding his Bachelor experience (15:05), before welcoming model, author, and actress Garcelle Beauvais to discuss a career spanning almost 40 years (30:05). Plus, journalist and cohost of the FANTI podcast Jarrett Hill joins to revisit the conversation around Isimemen Etute’s acquittal (1:15:25).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Garcelle Beauvais and Jarrett Hill
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

The 2009 Movie Draft

Amanda and Sean are joined by Chris Ryan to pick their faves and foil their pals in a draft of the movies from 2009

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

“Now We’re Cooking”: How ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Made Raccacoonie

The story behind the most ridiculous bit in this year’s maximalist indie sensation

By Alison Herman

‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 4 Reactions

Van, Charles, and Jo also take some time to analyze A-Train’s motivation as a character

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 1 more

The Rolling Stone Hip-hop List and the Problem With Rankings

Charles and Ross Scarano discuss where Rolling Stone went wrong and why lists might do more harm than good to music

By Charles Holmes

The ‘Jurassic’ Franchise Can Salvage the Ludicrous Ideas in ‘Dominion’

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is not a good movie, but in the midst of so much mediocrity, there’s some fascinating—albeit breathtakingly silly—worldbuilding that demands to be unpacked

By Miles Surrey

Did the Celtics Just Blow the Title?

Bill and Kevin Hench react to Golden State’s Game 5 win and discuss the improvement of Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson throughout the series

By Bill Simmons