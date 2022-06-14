Garcelle Beauvais on Persevering in Hollywood, Plus Revisiting the Isimemen Etute Case With Jarrett Hill



Van and Rachel react to Matt James revealing his frustrations surrounding his Bachelor experience (15:05), before welcoming model, author, and actress Garcelle Beauvais to discuss a career spanning almost 40 years (30:05). Plus, journalist and cohost of the FANTI podcast Jarrett Hill joins to revisit the conversation around Isimemen Etute’s acquittal (1:15:25).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Garcelle Beauvais and Jarrett Hill

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher