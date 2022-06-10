Michael Che and the Feel-Good Biz of Comedy, Plus Fan Controlled Football With Ray Austin

Van and Rachel discuss the New York Times report on Deshaun Watson allegations (13:31), and Jack Del Rio’s comments and the epidemic of ‘white-nesia’ (28:44) before comedian Michael Che joins to discuss comedy and the second season of HBO’s That Damn Michael Che (44:41). Plus FCF commissioner Ray Austin joins to talk the future of football (1:20:22).



Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Michael Che and Ray Austin

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.

