 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michael Che and the Feel-Good Biz of Comedy, Plus Fan Controlled Football With Ray Austin

Van and Rachel discuss the New York Times’s report on the latest Deshaun Watson allegations and Jack Del Rio’s comments and the epidemic of ‘white-nesia’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van and Rachel discuss the New York Times report on Deshaun Watson allegations (13:31), and Jack Del Rio’s comments and the epidemic of ‘white-nesia’ (28:44) before comedian Michael Che joins to discuss comedy and the second season of HBO’s That Damn Michael Che (44:41). Plus FCF commissioner Ray Austin joins to talk the future of football (1:20:22).


Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Michael Che and Ray Austin
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

Play

Air Jordan 3: “Desert Elephant” vs. “Cement”

Wos shares his thoughts on the latest edition of the Air Jordan 3 and previews the upcoming Jordan Zion 2 "Voodoo"

By Wosny Lambre

Can the Jazz Become the Next Celtics?

Plus, Chris and Seerat share their reactions to the Celtics’ Game 3 win over the Warriors and contemplate whether Draymond Green’s postgame podcasting is impacting his performance in the series

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Oklahoma Softball Just Put On an Ass-Kicking Clinic for the Ages

The Sooners are back-to-back national champions. They’re also the most dominant team their sport has ever seen.

By Rodger Sherman

California’s Elections Sent an Important Message. What Is It?

Derek and author Ron Brownstein discuss the San Francisco recall of Chesa Boudin and Rick Caruso’s showing in the L.A. mayoral primary

By Derek Thompson

Michael Griffie and the Race to Represent Michigan’s 13th District

Griffie joins Bakari to discuss the path from principal to running for Michigan’s 13th district, his plan for constituent services if elected, and the political outlook of the state’s upcoming gubernatorial race

By Bakari Sellers

Rangers Fall in Game 5, Hicks and Gallo Lead Yankees’ Comeback

JJ and friend of the show Tim From Massapequa talk about the Rangers facing elimination heading back to Tampa Bay

By John Jastremski