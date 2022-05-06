Overturning Roe v. Wade and Dave Chappelle’s Attack

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay welcome law professor Caroline Mala Corbin to discuss the Supreme Court leak and the potential future of abortion rights (13:31) before comparing Dave Chappelle’s assault to the Will Smith–Chris Rock incident (39:19). Plus, Drake hops in a wife’s DMs (47:43) and Animal Games is back (1:00:54).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Caroline Mala Corbin
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
DM Animal Games questions to @donbeachjr on Twitter
