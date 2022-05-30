 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Celtics Card Values on the Rise, Upcoming Releases, and Doug and Dan From Mojobreak

How will the NBA Finals affect the card market?

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse begin by discussing the NBA Finals and how that will affect card values (4:00). Then they preview upcoming releases (22:00) before welcoming Doug Caskey and Dan Anderson from Mojobreak to discuss card allocation (26:00), how breaking has changed over the years (30:00), and how the hobby has evolved (41:00). Finally, they close the show by answering some mailbag questions (58:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Spotify / Apple Podcasts

