Celtics Card Values on the Rise, Upcoming Releases, and Doug and Dan From Mojobreak

Mike and Jesse begin by discussing the NBA Finals and how that will affect card values (4:00). Then they preview upcoming releases (22:00) before welcoming Doug Caskey and Dan Anderson from Mojobreak to discuss card allocation (26:00), how breaking has changed over the years (30:00), and how the hobby has evolved (41:00). Finally, they close the show by answering some mailbag questions (58:00).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
