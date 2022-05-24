 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What Is the Best Ewan McGregor Performance?

This week, Dave, Joanna, and Neil are joined by Mallory Rubin to talk about Ewan McGregor and debate his best performance. Cast your vote below.

By Joanna Robinson, Neil Miller, Dave Gonzales, and Mallory Rubin
Twentieth Century Fox


This week, Dave, Joanna, and Neil are joined by Mallory Rubin to debate what is the best Ewan McGregor performance. But first, they need to go over the results of last week’s poll (3:15). After that, they discuss Ewan McGregor in general. What is his one flaw (4:58)? Then, they begin the debate by presenting their choices for best Ewan McGregor performance and listening to clips from their picks (17:38). Finally, they hear some listener submissions (43:00) before deciding on a final poll.

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best Ewan McGregor performance? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

Who won the best Ewan McGregor performance debate?

view results
  • 9%
    Mal: ‘Revenge of the Sith’
    (2 votes)
  • 23%
    Neil: ‘Moulin Rouge!’
    (5 votes)
  • 66%
    Da7e: ‘Trainspotting’
    (14 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Beth): ‘Velvet Goldmine’
    (0 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Guest: Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

