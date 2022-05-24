

This week, Dave, Joanna, and Neil are joined by Mallory Rubin to debate what is the best Ewan McGregor performance. But first, they need to go over the results of last week’s poll (3:15). After that, they discuss Ewan McGregor in general. What is his one flaw (4:58)? Then, they begin the debate by presenting their choices for best Ewan McGregor performance and listening to clips from their picks (17:38). Finally, they hear some listener submissions (43:00) before deciding on a final poll.

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best Ewan McGregor performance? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll Who won the best Ewan McGregor performance debate? Mal: ‘Revenge of the Sith’

Neil: ‘Moulin Rouge!’

Da7e: ‘Trainspotting’

Listener (Beth): ‘Velvet Goldmine’ vote view results 9% Mal: ‘Revenge of the Sith’ (2 votes)

23% Neil: ‘Moulin Rouge!’ (5 votes)

66% Da7e: ‘Trainspotting’ (14 votes)

0% Listener (Beth): ‘Velvet Goldmine’ (0 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Guest: Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

