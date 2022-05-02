 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

National Treasures and Bowman Baseball Card Markets, and NFL Draft Review

Plus, answering mailbag questions and breaking down NBA playoff action

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo By Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse begin the pod with a positive rant before they go over the top 2021 National Treasures and 2022 Bowman Baseball cards on the market (5:42). Next they discuss the soft open for their brand-new app, which debuts on May 4, and review the NFL draft from a card-collecting perspective (29:28). Finally, they break down the most recent action in the NBA playoffs and answer your mailbag questions.(42:29)

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Chris Sutton

