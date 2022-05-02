National Treasures and Bowman Baseball Card Markets, and NFL Draft Review



Mike and Jesse begin the pod with a positive rant before they go over the top 2021 National Treasures and 2022 Bowman Baseball cards on the market (5:42). Next they discuss the soft open for their brand-new app, which debuts on May 4, and review the NFL draft from a card-collecting perspective (29:28). Finally, they break down the most recent action in the NBA playoffs and answer your mailbag questions.(42:29)

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Chris Sutton

