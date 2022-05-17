The Great Replacement Theory, and an “Auntie Diaries” Conversation

Higher Learning is IN STUDIO this week and launching its own YouTube channel! With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay recording face-to-face, the two discuss Rachel’s “celebrity beef” (1:37), before breaking down the circumstances around the mass shooting in Buffalo (19:40). Plus, Raquel Willis returns to react to Kendrick Lamar’s approach to trans-allyship (47:02).
Host: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Raquel Willis
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham Jr.
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher