

Inspired by the release of Downton Abbey: A New Era, this week, Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate what is the best movie based on a TV show. But first, they need to go over the results of last week’s poll (1:48). After that, they discuss the different kinds of choices for today’s topic (2:58), before arguing their choices for best movie based on a TV show (28:00), and hearing some listener submissions (47:40).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie based on a TV show? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll What is the best movie based on a TV show? Joanna: ‘The Fugitive’

Neil: ‘Mission: Impossible’

Da7e: ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’

Listeners (Jeff and Steve): ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ vote view results 35% Joanna: ‘The Fugitive’ (22 votes)

35% Neil: ‘Mission: Impossible’ (22 votes)

9% Da7e: ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’ (6 votes)

19% Listeners (Jeff and Steve): ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ (12 votes) 62 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify