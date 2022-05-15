 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The Circle’ Season 4, Episodes 5-8. Plus, an Interview With ‘Circle’ Royalty

Jomi and Jodi also discuss the final vote on the catfish identity of the Spice Girls and Episode 8’s Cyber Attack cliffhanger

By Jomi Adeniran and Jodi Walker
Jomi and Jodi are back to discuss episodes 5-8 of Netflix’s The Circle Season 4, starting with the final vote on the catfish identity of the Spice Girls and ending with Episode 8’s Cyber Attack cliffhanger. Then Jomi speaks with the king and queen of The Circle, Trevor and DeLeesa, about their experiences on the show.

Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Jodi Walker
Guests: Trevor St. Agathe and DeLeesa St. Agathe
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Devon Manze
Additional Production: Chelsea Stark-Jones

