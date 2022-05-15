‘The Circle’ Season 4, Episodes 5-8. Plus, an Interview With ‘Circle’ Royalty



Jomi and Jodi are back to discuss episodes 5-8 of Netflix’s The Circle Season 4, starting with the final vote on the catfish identity of the Spice Girls and ending with Episode 8’s Cyber Attack cliffhanger. Then Jomi speaks with the king and queen of The Circle, Trevor and DeLeesa, about their experiences on the show.

Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Jodi Walker

Guests: Trevor St. Agathe and DeLeesa St. Agathe

Producers: Sasha Ashall and Devon Manze

Additional Production: Chelsea Stark-Jones

